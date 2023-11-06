NC man wins first $150,000 prize in new scratch-off game

A North Carolina man won $150,000 in a new scratch-off game.
A North Carolina man won $150,000 in a new scratch-off game.(NC Education Lottery)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina man won big in a new scratch-off game after purchasing a $5 ticket from a store in Burnsville.

Johnny McCurry purchased his Power Cashword ticket from Southeast Energy on U.S. 19 East Bypass.

He took his $150,000 winnings to the lottery headquarters, and after the tax withholdings he left with $106,876.

The Power Cashword game debuted in October with six $150,000 top prizes.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in...
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
22-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into embankment, trees
Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Public officials talk about the importance of summer learning while reflecting on distance...
Pickens Co. School District officials call e-Learning Day for several schools
Alfredo Pontani
Suspect appears in bond court following shooting, carjackings in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Lee Brice performs at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, August...
Country star Lee Brice is coming to Greenville
Sexual assault evidence collection kit, or rape kit, from the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED)
SLED releases new details about rape kit backlog after FOX Carolina investigation
Greenville Co. Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
'Four Seasons' at Centre Stage
'Four Seasons' at Centre Stage
Clemson veteran to be honored at Memorial Stadium
Clemson veteran to be honored at Memorial Stadium