Officials looking for missing, endangered man last seen driving in Buncombe Co.

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Missing Endangered Alert for a man in Weaverville.

Officials said 75-year-old Jerry Keith was last seen at the intersection of Old Mars Hill Highway and taking a left onto Jupiter Road on Nov. 4. He was driving a burgundy 2005 Toyota Tacoma with a NC license plate that reads: CCC6820.

Keith is described five foot eight and 160 pounds with short grey hair and blue eyes.

According to officials, Keith is believed to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy E. Ipox with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

