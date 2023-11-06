Pickens Co. School District officials call e-Learning Day for several schools

(VideoBlocks)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County School District officials say several schools will have an e-Learning day Monday due to issues related to a water main break.

Officials say Six Mile, R.C. Edwards, D.W. Daniel High, and Project GO students will not attend school in-person.

Officials say all other Pickens Co. schools will attend in-person.

To learn more, visit Pickens Co. Schools’ website.

