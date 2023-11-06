SC veterans encouraged to attend virtual career fair

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina veterans looking to continue a career of service are invited to take part in the Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Administration (Admin) and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) encourage all South Carolina veterans to attend the virtual career fair. The first Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair was held in May 2021 with more than 330 Veterans taking part. The event provides a chance to explore career opportunities; with more than 40 state agencies and institutions of higher education participating.

“South Carolina has a proud military tradition, and we pride ourselves on being one of the most militarily friendly states in the country,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “By hiring Veterans, we bring their unique skillsets and proven leadership abilities into state government, helping to enhance our ability to serve the people of South Carolina while also providing us another opportunity to express our gratitude for their service.”

“South Carolina state government is committed to connecting transitioning service members and Veterans to the wide variety of career options available in state government,” said Admin Executive Director Marcia Adams. “South Carolina offers careers with a purpose, and this virtual career fair is a way for Veterans to easily connect directly with agencies in state government that have openings both now and in the future.”

Participating agencies are recruiting for positions in accounting, engineering, finance, grant management, human resources, health care, information technology, maintenance, security/law enforcement and more.

“Employment is one of the critical transition components for the success of Veterans post-military service. A vast majority of Veterans seek secondary careers rather than full retirement, and South Carolina has proven hiring Veterans and transitioning service members to be top priority,” said SCDVA Secretary Todd B. McCaffrey. “The Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair is just one of the many resources Veterans can use to connect to businesses seeking those who served for their leadership, teamwork, discipline and work ethic. We want Veterans to continue to make South Carolina their choice to work and thrive.”

Each agency will have a virtual booth where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings.

Registration for the Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair is now open. Veterans can register here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.