SLED releases new details about rape kit backlog after FOX Carolina investigation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After months of requests, South Carolina’s top law enforcement agency is providing information about the backlog of untested rape kits in its crime lab.

Earlier this year, FOX Carolina’s investigative team uncovered that the state was not complying with a law signed in 2020 requiring a statewide system for tracking rape kits to be implemented.

Although a few counties have their own DNA labs, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) handles DNA testing for the majority of the state’s law enforcement agencies. We filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in August, asking for records about the current number of untested rape kits in evidence with SLED. Our request was denied.

A subsequent FOIA we filed for records was also denied on Friday, however, a spokesperson for SLED did provide data regarding criminal sexual conduct cases and rape kits.

Of the total pending criminal sexual conduct cases with SLED, there are approximately 1,987 rape kits that are also incomplete.

Below is a breakdown of SLED’s stats on criminal sexual conduct cases through Oct. 31, 2023:

SLED STATS OCT. 2023 Number of CSC cases received this year 504 Number of CSC cases pending 2,543 Number of pending CSC cases with rape kits 1,987 Number of CSC cases in progress 81 Number of CSC cases completed this year 162 Number of CSC cases completed in October 24

Some of the survivors in these cases know who assaulted them. Some do not. While a tracking system for South Carolina’s rape kits won’t solve the backlog issue, it will increase transparency and allow survivors to have access to updates about their kits.

The rape kit backlog is a problem across the country - not just in South Carolina.

In 2022, the nonpartisan data site USAFacts was able to confirm at least 25,000 untested rape kits nationwide. However, about 20 states including South Carolina did not respond to their request.

As part of FOX Carolina’s investigation into the Upstate’s untested rape kits, we filed 50 Freedom of Information Act requests in August and asked every law enforcement agency in the Upstate how many untested rape kits they have in evidence.

Below is a breakdown of the information we received about the number of rape kits in local jurisdictions that had not been sent to SLED for testing:

The following agencies reported zero untested rape kits in evidence: Abbeville Police Department, Blacksburg Police Department, Campobello Police Department, Chesnee Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Due West Police Department, Duncan Police Department, Inman Police Department, Landrum Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Mauldin Police Department, Ninety Six Police Department, Pendleton Police Department, Seneca Police Department, Union Police Department, Wellford Police Department, and West Pelzer Police Department.

The following agencies did not provide data in response to our request or did not respond to contact attempts: Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun Falls Police Department, Liberty Police Department, and Lyman Police Department.

SLED has declined FOX Carolina’s repeated requests for an interview about the rape kit backlog or delayed tracking system in South Carolina. We have also not been allowed access to tour SLED’s new crime lab.

The agency said they are preparing to roll out Track-Kit, the software system for tracking rape kits throughout the state, by the end of the year.

