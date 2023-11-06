South Carolina gunman arrested after standoff in Asheville, police say

South Carolina gunman arrested in Asheville standoff, police say
South Carolina gunman arrested in Asheville standoff, police say(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man from South Carolina was arrested after a brief standoff Sunday night.

According to the department, officers were called to the 270 block of Deaverview Road around 6:02 p.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot wound. Officers learned that after being shot, a bystander found the victim and started to drive the victim to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

Officers said they were able to locate the car and the victim in the nearby area. The victim was taken by EMS to Mission Hospital in critical condition.

Police tried to make contact with the shooter, identified as 43-year-old Perry Godbolt who was still hiding inside the home and refusing to come out. After a brief standoff, police said Speciality Unit Officers were able to safely take Godbolt into custody.

During the search of the home, officers found six guns and a large amount of narcotics.

The department said Godbolt was charged with the following:

  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
  • Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  • Trafficking Fentanyl (Lvl 3)
  • Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Sch. II
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Resisting Arrest

Goldbolt was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under no bond due to the N.C. Pre-Trial Integrity Act.

