South Carolina men’s soccer upsets No. 1 UCF, moves to Sun Belt semifinals

ORLANDO, F.L. (FOX Carolina) - After a big upset over the weekend, South Carolina men’s soccer is headed to the semifinals for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

The Gamecocks took down the No. 1-ranked UCF for the first time in program history with a stunning 2-1 win on Sunday night.

South Carolina, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, will advance to play the third-seeded West Virginia in the semifinals on Nov. 8 in Orlando.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.