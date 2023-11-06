South Carolina men’s soccer upsets No. 1 UCF, moves to Sun Belt semifinals
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORLANDO, F.L. (FOX Carolina) - After a big upset over the weekend, South Carolina men’s soccer is headed to the semifinals for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
The Gamecocks took down the No. 1-ranked UCF for the first time in program history with a stunning 2-1 win on Sunday night.
South Carolina, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, will advance to play the third-seeded West Virginia in the semifinals on Nov. 8 in Orlando.
