Students taken to hospital following school bus crash in Greenville Co.

The crash was between a Legacy Early College School Bus and a tractor trailer, there were 30- 40 kids on the bus...
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating following a crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer that sent multiple students to the hospital on Monday.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:21 p.m. along White Horse Road near SC 20.

According to troopers, around 30 to 40 students were on the bus during the crash, and they were all taken to the hospital. However, they added that there is currently no information regarding injuries.

Stay with us as we work to get more information about this developing situation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in...
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome first baby together
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
22-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into embankment, trees
Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Tennessee, North Carolina border
Greenville Co. Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Public officials talk about the importance of summer learning while reflecting on distance...
Pickens Co. School District officials call another e-Learning Day for several schools

Latest News

Gunman Arrested in Asheville
Gunman Arrested in Asheville
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Thousands of Untested Rape Kits in SC
Thousands of Untested Rape Kits in SC
State of Emergency in Western NC
State of Emergency in Western NC
Election Day Tomorrow
Election Day Tomorrow