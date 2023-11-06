Students taken to hospital following school bus crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating following a crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer that sent multiple students to the hospital on Monday.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:21 p.m. along White Horse Road near SC 20.

According to troopers, around 30 to 40 students were on the bus during the crash, and they were all taken to the hospital. However, they added that there is currently no information regarding injuries.

Stay with us as we work to get more information about this developing situation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.