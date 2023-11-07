50 applicants vying for a seat on Greenville County Library Board

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County’s Library Board has been the focus of controversy for more than a year. Six spots on the board are up for grabs as county leaders have decisions to make when they appoint new board members Tuesday night.

“The library’s been in the news a lot lately,” said Councilman Butch Kirven.

And the library board has been at the center of it all, debating over where books should be placed and what displays can be shown for months now.

“[The board] has to serve all the citizens whether you agree with all the citizens or not but the library board is also entitled to have a reasonable community standards,” said Kirven.

Instead of turning people away it seems the controversy has just encouraged more people to apply. There are at least 50 candidates that have applied. Including the 6 incumbent board members. Kirven says is the most applicants he’s ever seen. After skimming through dozens of applications, we noticed many took note of how political differences have led recent debates.

The Greenville GOP and some other conservative groups pushed to have certain LGBTQ+ books removed from the children’s section. They’re hoping for board members who agree.

“Some of these books will be important to certain families and certain kids in certain conditions but we don’t think they should be just widely spread throughout the library,” said Jeff Davis, State Executive Committeeman for the Greenville GOP.

While others, like the Freedom in Libraries Advocacy Group, have pushed to protect LGBTQ+ books. They’re hoping to put politics aside, focus on qualified candidates and get Chairman Allan Hill out.

“A library that’s a place where all kinds of people with all sorts of viewpoints are welcome. Where they find books and resources that both reflect and serve families like theirs,” said Susan Ward representing FLAG at a council council meeting back in September.

Hill has served on the board since 2000 and is hoping for another term. Councilman Kriven says no matter the outcome board leadership needs some work.

“They need to do better about creating a consensus corporation with a broad range of views,” he said.

Council leaders will make appointments at Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting just before the regular council meeting. It starts at 4:30 and it’s open to the public.

