‘Beloved’Travelers Rest resident presented with Order of the Palmetto Award

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Travelers Rest officials announced that a resident was given the Governor’s Order of the Palmetto Award at a City Council meeting Monday night.

Officials said Dorothy Bishop received the award from Representative Mike Burns surrounded by a room full of her friends and government officials.

According to officials, the award recognizes Bishop’s contributions to Travelers Rest and her dedication to preserving the town’s history.

