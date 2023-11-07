Crews responding after fire breaks out in area of Nantahala National Forest

Fire in Nantahala National Forest
Fire in Nantahala National Forest(Jackson County Emergency Management)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Forest Service announced that crews are working to control a fire that broke out in an area of the Nantahala National Forest over the weekend.

Officials said the fire was first reported on November 4 in the Nantahala Ranger District of the Nantahala National Forest.

According to officials, firefighters immediately responded to the area and worked to contain the flames. However, the fire has since grown and is currently impacting around 125 acres.

Officials stated the fire is burning in areas with steep and rugged terrain. Firefighters are working on establishing containment lines and protecting a few structures being threatened by the flames.

