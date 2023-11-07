Crews working to contain fire burning in Dupont State Forest

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Emergency Services announced that crews are currently working to contain a fire that is burning in a section of Dupont State Forest.

Officials said the fire is currently located near Cascade Lake Road and is impacting 36.5 acres. They added that the fire is 75% contained.

According to officials, crews plan to monitor the fire for the next two days and maintain the lines controlling it. Officials also stated that people nearby may see smoke from the fire over the next few days.

The N.C. Forest Service said all trails north of Cascade Lake Road and Station Road are closed as crews continue to work on the fire.

Anyone who sees any new fires in this area is asked to call 911.

