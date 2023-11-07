Deputies ask for donations after fire kills two in Macon County, NC

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said officials are investigating following a fire that killed two people in the Wide Horizon area over the weekend.

Officials said they responded to the fire at around 2:00 a.m. on November 4.

According to officials, they arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. However, two family members passed away in the fire. They added that they don’t plan on releasing the victim’s names out of respect for the family.

Officials stated that they are currently asking for the following donations for the two remaining family members who survived the incident.

-2T/3T Boy clothing

Toddler size 11 shoes / socks

Men’s Large shirts

Men’s 33/32 pants

Size 11.5 shoes / socks

Donations can be dropped off at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 1820 Lakeside Drive.

