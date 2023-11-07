Deputies ask for donations after fire kills two in Macon County, NC

Fire engine generic
Fire engine generic(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said officials are investigating following a fire that killed two people in the Wide Horizon area over the weekend.

Officials said they responded to the fire at around 2:00 a.m. on November 4.

According to officials, they arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. However, two family members passed away in the fire. They added that they don’t plan on releasing the victim’s names out of respect for the family.

Officials stated that they are currently asking for the following donations for the two remaining family members who survived the incident.

  • -2T/3T Boy clothing
  • Toddler size 11 shoes / socks
  • Men’s Large shirts
  • Men’s 33/32 pants
  • Size 11.5 shoes / socks

Donations can be dropped off at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 1820 Lakeside Drive.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
Greenville Co. Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Public officials talk about the importance of summer learning while reflecting on distance...
Pickens Co. School District officials call another e-Learning Day for several schools

Latest News

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Watching Upstate mayoral races as polls close
Clerk of Court Denies Allegations
Clerk of Court Denies Allegations
Abused Dog Now Recovering
Abused Dog Now Recovering
Update on Greenville OIS
Latest on officer-involved shooting in Greenville County
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Deputy shoots and kills suspect during drug investigation in Greenville County