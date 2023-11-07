LIVE: Deputy shoots suspect during drug investigation in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Homeland Security, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are on scene of a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said Greenville County’s SWAT team was called to assist the Department of Homeland Security with a narcotics investigation on Carver Street near Old Easley Highway around 3 p.m.

Lewis said the suspect arrived on scene and armed himself before being shot by a Greenville County deputy.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis gives an update on a Greenville County deputy-involved shooting on Carter Street.

“We know one deputy fired, we don’t know how many rounds yet,” Lewis said.

Aid was rendered to the suspect on scene and he was transported to the hospital with injuries. His condition has not yet been confirmed.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting, which is protocol for officer-involved shootings in the state.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an internal investigation. Lewis said a critical incident briefing will be released on Dec. 22.

