ELECTION RESULTS: Watching Upstate mayoral races as polls close

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina has team coverage monitoring Election Night results as polls close in the Upstate.

Multiple mayoral seats are up for reelection this year in addition to dozens of city and town council seats across the Upstate.

South Carolina polls closed at 7 p.m.

Below are some of the key races we are watching tonight:

GREENVILLE MAYOR

Mayor Knox White, who has held the seat since 1995, is running for reelection. He faces Democratic challenger Michelle Shain, a former at-large city council member.

GREENVILLE AT-LARGE CITY COUNCIL

Democratic incumbent Dorothy Dowe is running for reelection against Republican challenger Randall Fowler.

SIMPSONVILLE MAYOR

Incumbent Paul Shewmaker is running to keep his seat in a re-match against former mayor Janic Curtis, who he faced in the 2019 election. Warner Bouzek, a local businessman, is also running for mayor.

SIMPSONVILLE CITY COUNCIL

Wards 1, 3, and 5 have seats open. None of the incumbents are running, so this could be a big shift for city leadership.

EASLEY MAYOR

Incumbent Butch Womack is running for reelection against David Cox and Lisa Talbert.

PICKENS MAYOR

Mayor Fletcher Perry, the first Black mayor of any city in Pickens County, is not seeking reelection. Two city council members, Lois Porter and Isaiah Scipio, are vying for the mayoral seat.

WALHALLA CITY COUNCIL

Three seats are open in the regular city council race and a special election is being held for one vacant seat on the council. Jacob and Micah Keehn are running for the regular seats while Abigail Keehn is running in the special election. All three are siblings and they are the children of current councilman Grant Keehn. If they win three seats, the Keehn family would take up a 4-2 majority on city council.

MAULDIN CITY COUNCIL

Mark Steenback is the only candidate officially on the ballot, although a write-in campaign has been underway for former City Councilman Dale Black, who resigned over social media posts in 2021.

PACOLET CITY COUNCIL

Three seats are up for grabs in three different wards.

SPARTANBURG SALES TAX REFERENDUM

If approved, it would extend an already existing special 1% sales tax which aims to raise around $478 Million for more than 500 road and bridge projects. The current sales tax ends in April. If approved, the extension begins in May.

ANDERSON SCHOOL DISTRICT 4 BOND REFERENDUM

Aims to raise $115 million for various projects including building a new high school and renovating the old Pendleton High School into a new middle school.

CHEROKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT 1 BOND REFERENDUM

Aims to raise $162.5 million for various projects including a new middle school. There may be a second middle school project as well involving buying new land, but not sure if that is just a backup plan for the same project.

