Furman coach Bob Richey gets win over alma mater North Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bob Richey played at North Greenville University in the early 2000s, and Monday night he beat his old head coach Chad Lister 84-68 at Timmons Arena.

Richey said he still feels a strong connection to NGU.

“My wife and I met at North Greenville, so that place means a lot to me,” Richey said. “A lot of crossed lines, so it’s neat.”

It was also neat to present last season’s team members with their SoCon Championship rings before the game. The Paladins unveiled a banner with several of their accomplishments from that magical season including a program-record 28 wins and the thrilling NCAA tournament win over Virginia.

Richey also shared a special moment in the handshake line following the game.

“I was hugging Savion Brown (NGU sophomore guard from Greenville) at the end because he worked camp for us, and he comes out here and goes 5 for 10 in the first half,” Richey said. “I told him I was going to have to deduct his camp salary coming up if he comes out here and puts all those buckets on us. So, we got a good laugh out of that. "

With several Furman players injured, Marcus Foster stepped up for a game-high 18 points to help the Paladins defeat D-II North Greenville.

Freshman Center Cooper Bowser, standing 6-foot-11, had an impressive debut scoring 13 points while shooting 5 for 7 from the field and grabbing 4 rebounds.

The NGU Crusaders were led in scoring by Savion Brown, who finished with 18 points. Zak Perdew added 14 points and three steals while willing his team to keep it close in the second half. NGU trailed by only 6 points with 13 minutes remaining before Furman pulled away. Babatunde Ajike finished with nine points and seven rebounds for NGU.

Next up, Furman next hosts Belmont Friday, and North Greenville will visit The Citadel on Thursday.

