Greenville Co. deputies searching for missing man last seen earlier this year

Braden Boles
Braden Boles(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Braden Boles, a missing 38-year-old last seen earlier this year.

Deputies said Boles was last seen on March 11, 2023, leaving a residence along Roper Mountain Road.

Deputies described Boles as around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with tattoos on his left forearm and a tattoo on his chest that says “4-17-09.″

According to deputies, Boles may have returned home to Indiana. Anyone with information regarding Boles is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

