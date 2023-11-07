Hall scores 20 points, Schieffelin chips in 16 as Clemson rolls to 70-58 win over Winthrop

Clemson center PJ Hall (24) points to a teammate after receiving an assist during the first...
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) points to a teammate after receiving an assist during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 20 points, Ian Schieffelin added 16 and Clemson rolled to a 70-58 victory over Winthrop in a season opener on Monday night.

Hall, who averaged 17.6 points last season and enters his senior year with 1,043 career points, was 8 of 15 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers. Schieffelin was 5-of-8 shooting and also made two 3s.

RJ Godfrey added 12 points and Chase Hunter had 10 for the Tigers.

Kasen Harrison scored 15 points and K.J. Doucet chipped in 12 to lead Winthrop. The pair combined for four of the Eagles’ five 3-pointers.

Winthrop stayed within single digits for most of the first half and trailed 33-24 at the break. Hall then scored nine points during a 16-6 surge, capped by Jack Clark’s 3-pointer, to open the second half that helped the Tigers pull away.

Clemson returns eight scholarship players following last season’s 23-11 squad, including 14-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The 14 wins broke the previous program record by three games.

The Tigers are 38-1 in season openers dating to the 1985-86 season. Coach Brad Brownell is 13-1 in season openers at Clemson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Co. Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
South Carolina local elections to take place Tuesday
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
Public officials talk about the importance of summer learning while reflecting on distance...
Pickens Co. School District officials call another e-Learning Day for several schools

Latest News

Furman Men's Basketball Head Coach Bob Richey speaks at a press conference following his team's...
Furman coach Bob Richey gets win over alma mater North Greenville
FILE - South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson dribbles the ball during the second half of the...
South Carolina transfers make immediate impact in 82-53 win over SC Upstate
Clemson earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
Clemson earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament
Clemson men’s soccer defeats Duke to advance to ACC semifinals
Clemson men’s soccer defeats Duke to advance to ACC semifinals