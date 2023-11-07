Man suspected in slaying of his grandmother who was found decapitated

Police arrested 23-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, who is suspected in the slaying of his...
Police arrested 23-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, who is suspected in the slaying of his grandmother. She was found decapitated at a home in Northern California.(Source: Santa Rosa Police via X)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected in the slaying of his grandmother who was found decapitated at a home in Northern California, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of a possible homicide last Thursday discovered the headless body of the 64-year-old woman in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, according to police.

Investigators identified the suspect as the victim’s grandson, who authorities said was seen leaving the crime scene on foot. Detectives believe the man “took the victim’s head with him when he left the residence,” a police statement said.

The man was arrested without incident Saturday morning in San Francisco by a patrol officer who recognized him from law enforcement bulletins, officials said.

The victim’s head was found Saturday evening on the south bank of the Santa Rosa Creek, police said Monday.

The suspect was held without bail on suspicion of murder at Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility. He is due in court Tuesday morning, according to the county district attorney’s office.

The suspect had recently been released from a California prison after being incarcerated for assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Greenville Co. Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Public officials talk about the importance of summer learning while reflecting on distance...
Pickens Co. School District officials call another e-Learning Day for several schools

Latest News

FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The...
Exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ member set to win council seat as New York votes in local elections
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. A group...
Former Meta engineering leader to testify before Congress on Instagram’s harms to teens
In Brussels, NATO said that its allies who had signed on “intend to suspend the operation of...
NATO freezes a Cold War-era security pact after Russia pulls out, raising questions on arms control
FILE - U.S. Attorney David Weiss speaks during a press conference on May 3, 2018, at his...
Special counsel in Hunter Biden case to testify before lawmakers in ‘unprecedented step’
People hold signs urging a vote for a constitutional amendment seeking to protect abortion...
Tuesday’s elections will be shaped by the politics of abortion. Here are the major races to watch