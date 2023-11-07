Missing Spartanburg County woman reported to have traumatic brain injury
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman who may be in danger.
Deputies said 63-year-old Dragica “Darlene” Fava was last seen on Nov. 2 at Hometowne Studios on Mobile Drive.
Fava was staying with her son at Hometowne Studios, but was reportedly asked to leave on Nov. 2. Her son told investigators she has a traumatic brain injury and requires daily medication.
No other family members have heard from Fava since she went missing.
She is described as 5 feet tall and 158 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.
Anyone who sees Fava is asked to contact investigators by e-mail or by calling 864-503-4569.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.