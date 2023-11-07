One charged after shots allegedly fired during road rage incident in Swain Co.

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office announced that a person was taken into custody over the weekend following a road rage incident.

Officials said the incident happened on November 4 near the Graham County line.

According to deputies, they responded to the scene and discovered that the suspect had fired multiple shots into the air during what appeared to be a road rage incident.

Deputies stated that the alleged shooter, David Taylor, was taken into custody and charged with terror of the public.

