One charged after shots allegedly fired during road rage incident in Swain Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office announced that a person was taken into custody over the weekend following a road rage incident.

Officials said the incident happened on November 4 near the Graham County line.

According to deputies, they responded to the scene and discovered that the suspect had fired multiple shots into the air during what appeared to be a road rage incident.

Deputies stated that the alleged shooter, David Taylor, was taken into custody and charged with terror of the public.

