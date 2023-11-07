Police arrest man accused of trying to rob Asheville gas station

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man who attempted to rob a North Asheville gas station Saturday night has been arrested.

According to the department, officers responded to the gas station located near the 40 block of Merrimon Avenue just before 11 p.m. when a panic alarm went off. Upon arrival, employees told officers that a man brandished a gun while trying to gain access to the story, which was in the process of closing for nightly maintenance.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Adrian Gabriel Vaughn, initially fled the scene but later returned, only to flee again upon noticing the presence of responding officers.

Police said Vaughn was quickly located and a gun was successfully recovered after he discarded while attempted to evade police.

Vaughn has been taken into custody and charged with the following:

Felony attempted robbery with dangerous weapon

(3 counts) Resist/delay/obstruct

Carrying concealed gun

Assault with deadly weapon

Vaughn was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $25,000 secured bond.

