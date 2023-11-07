Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested on drug trafficking charges during a separate investigation for a person with a gun in West Asheville.

Officers were called to a scene of after a report of two intoxicated men holding guns near 770 block of Haywood Road at around 11:10 p.m. om Monday, November 6.

Once on scene, they found a man, 28-year-old Timothy Austin Dolly, vehicle in the parking lot.

They were able to detain him safely and continue their investigation. Officers learned the other man left the scene, but was not in possession of a firearm.

During the arrest, Dolly was found to be in possession of 246.29 grams of cocaine, a FN 510 MDR 10mm pistol, drug paraphernalia and .45 and 10 mm ammunition.

He was arrested and booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $50,000 secured bond on the following charges:

Two counts of trafficking cocaine

Trafficking in cocaine by transport

Felony PWIMSD cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling or vehicle CS

