Police arrest man on drug trafficking charges in Asheville

Timothy Dolly
Timothy Dolly(Asheville Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested on drug trafficking charges during a separate investigation for a person with a gun in West Asheville.

Officers were called to a scene of after a report of two intoxicated men holding guns near 770 block of Haywood Road at around 11:10 p.m. om Monday, November 6.

Once on scene, they found a man, 28-year-old Timothy Austin Dolly, vehicle in the parking lot.

They were able to detain him safely and continue their investigation. Officers learned the other man left the scene, but was not in possession of a firearm.

During the arrest, Dolly was found to be in possession of 246.29 grams of cocaine, a FN 510 MDR 10mm pistol, drug paraphernalia and .45 and 10 mm ammunition.

He was arrested and booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $50,000 secured bond on the following charges:

  • Two counts of trafficking cocaine
  • Trafficking in cocaine by transport
  • Felony PWIMSD cocaine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Maintaining a dwelling or vehicle CS

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Greenville Co. Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Public officials talk about the importance of summer learning while reflecting on distance...
Pickens Co. School District officials call another e-Learning Day for several schools

Latest News

Peaches is receiving veterinary care after she was rescued from a neglectful and abusive home.
‘Shocked and gutted’: NC rescue gets emergency care for neglected, abused puppy
Brashier-Polk Cleaners
Upstate business offering free dry cleaning for unemployed going on job interview
The National Forests Service in North Carolina says crews are working to contain a now 677-acre...
Officials working to contain 2,919-acres fire at Collett Ridge in NC
Dragica “Darlene” Fava
Missing Spartanburg County woman reported to have traumatic brain injury