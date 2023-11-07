Prisma Health hosts forum about mental health in the community

Children's mental health
Children's mental health(MGN Online / PIXNIO)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health is teaming up with the Greenville Well-Being Partnership for a forum to educate clinicians, employers and people in the community about mental health issues.

The Upstate Behavior Health and Wellness Forum will be held at Greenville Memorial Hospital on Nov. 13. Tickets for community members are reduced to $25. Click here to register.

Speakers participating in the forum include experts with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the National Center for Performance Health, and Prisma Health doctors.

They are expected to discuss topics about mental health across the lifespan, ranging from help for children to Alzheimer’s and palliative care.

“Behavioral health issues are a community challenge that requires community cooperation and innovation,” said Karen Lommel, DO and chair of psychiatry for Prisma Health Upstate. “We are excited to offer this learning opportunity for our community and local care professionals. By all of us coming together, we can increase awareness and where to turn to for help.”

