‘Shocked and gutted’: NC rescue gets emergency care for neglected, abused puppy

Peaches is receiving veterinary care after she was rescued from a neglectful and abusive home.
Peaches is receiving veterinary care after she was rescued from a neglectful and abusive home.(Brother Wolf Animal Rescue)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said when the puppy they’ve named Peaches arrived at their shelter in Asheville, she was so sick she had to be carried in the front door.

A woman rescued the 4-month-old pup from a neglectful and abusive situation, according to the shelter, and drove hours to get help from Brother Wolf.

Peaches has multiple health issues after the neglect she suffered. Brother Wolf shared a photo of her that shows most of her fur is missing and her skin is infected.

“Shocked and gutted,” the shelter posted on Facebook. “Peaches, you are safe. We will do everything we can to save you. Leave 4-month-old Peaches some healing words of encouragement. We will read them all to her, while we cry with her. This one is hard.”

A spokesperson for the shelter said Peaches was immediately brought to a veterinary partner for emergency care and is now stable. She is recovering in an experienced foster home.

Donations made to Brother Wolf Animal Rescue go to support the care of animals like Peaches. Click here for more information on how to give.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Greenville Co. Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Coroner investigating after body found near wooded area
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Public officials talk about the importance of summer learning while reflecting on distance...
Pickens Co. School District officials call another e-Learning Day for several schools

Latest News

Brashier-Polk Cleaners
Upstate business offering free dry cleaning for unemployed going on job interview
The National Forests Service in North Carolina says crews are working to contain a now 677-acre...
Officials working to contain 2,919-acres fire at Collett Ridge in NC
Dragica “Darlene” Fava
Missing Spartanburg County woman reported to have traumatic brain injury
Fall cocktail at Bohemian Bull
Fall cocktail at Bohemian Bull