State Christmas tree arrives at South Carolina State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state’s Christmas tree arrived at the South Carolina State House.

The tree arrived at the Capital City and its new home at 9 a.m. on Monday. A press conference will follow the tree’s arrival. Representatives of Experience Columbia SC and the Columbia Garden Club will make remarks during the event.

The arrival of the state Christmas tree signals the beginning of the holiday season in South Carolina.

The 57th Annual Governor’s Lighting of the South Carolina’s Christmas tree will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the State House.

