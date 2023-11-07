Upstate business offering free dry cleaning for unemployed going on job interview

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate dry cleaner is offering free services to those who are unemployed and need of their services before a job interview.

Brashier-Polk Cleaners said it started the Fresh Start Program in February. This is an ongoing program that allows for anyone in need of clothes dry cleaned free of charge.

Team leader Major Bouknight said he received feedback and encouragement to start the program from a mentor in Wichita, Kansas who created a similar program.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to help out the members of our community,” said Bouknight. “We were able to get through some tough times in 2020 and 2021 with Covid because of our valued clients. We look forward to serving the community for their dry cleaning, laundry, comforter cleaning and wedding gown cleaning and preservation needs. We also look forward to creating more ways to give back in small ways to our community.”

Anyone who needs to utilize the program can just walk into any store and ask about the program.

Here’s a look at the four locations in Greenville County:

210 Feaster Road

21 Orchard Park Drive, Suite K

201 West Butler Road, #159

201 Wade Hampton Boulevard

