You Decide: Election security and transparency in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Free and fair elections are the foundation of a democracy. However, over the years, the security of elections has been called into question.

Officials in South Carolina are keen to let voters know that transparency is an important part of the electoral process. Two years ago, the state significantly changed its laws regarding election security. Now, Upstate counties want voters to have as much confidence in the protocols as the ones who oversee them.

Deep beyond the doors of the Spartanburg County offices, lies the county’s equivalent to one of the most secure places in the state.

“It’s supposed to feel like Fort Knox when you go into the tabulation room,” said John Baucom, Director of Voter Registration and Elections in Spartanburg County.

Ballots are under surveillance by multiple cameras as approximately 200,000 registered voters come to the polls in Spartanburg County. Baucom puts in place and oversees each level of security.

“Our goal is to ensure every citizen of Spartanburg has the opportunity to register to vote and cast a ballot in a safe and secure election,” he said. “It receives much more attention than it did when I first came, Now we receive scrutiny year round and we receive questions constantly.”

The security questions were the reason Spartanburg County GOP chairman Curtis Smith headed to the elections office.

“When people say the elections aren’t always right, we want to make sure we have our best foot forward and we can show all the machines are zeroed, all the ballots were counted, and everything was fair,” Smith said.

Alongside us, Smith watched firsthand as a public tabulation test was carried out the week before the election. Each of the county’s 101 polling locations is equipped with a scanner to take in and count paper ballots from each voter.

The scanners are then sent back to county offices under lock and key - and the ballots are kept for at least two years. The entire process is done without any internet connection.

“In South Carolina, we’re probably the most secure now in the 50 states,” Smith said.

The same process for election security in Spartanburg is in action across the state.

“We have a copy of every single vote that is cast, the actual copy that the voter put into the scanner,” said Lynne West, director of Laurens County Voter Registration and Elections. “. So we can always go back and audit. I think audits are the key.”

Conway Belangia – Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections

“We want the voters to feel secure and confident in what has happened,” said Conway Belangia with Greenville County Voter Registration and Elections. “We want them to ask questions.”

Baucom agrees the questions are warranted and the transparency is vital.

“They have a right to be concerned about the process,” Baucom said. “They have a right to question the security.”

All three counties we spoke to expressed a need for people to work the polls - especially heading into 2024 with primaries in February and the presidential election now just one year away.

