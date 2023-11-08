Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Laurens County

Jose Murillo
Jose Murillo(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Jose Murillo, a runaway 16-year-old last seen earlier today.

Deputies said Murillo was last seen on foot along Gray Drive in Gray Court at around 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523.

