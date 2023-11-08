Doctors say breast implants helped save man’s life during double lung transplant

Doctors say breast implants played a crucial role in saving a man's life who had severe lung damage. (Source: Northwestern Medicine)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) - Doctors say breast implants were key in saving a 34-year-old man’s life.

Earlier this year, Davey Bauer’s lungs essentially stopped working.

Bauer was active, but he was a smoker. He switched to vaping in 2014 thinking it was a healthier alternative.

But both smoking and vaping can leave lung tissue inflamed, making the organ more susceptible to infection, according to medical experts.

Bauer’s condition worsened so much that doctors determined his only hope was a double lung transplant.

He was transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, but he was too sick for the transplant, and more time was needed to find a donor.

Surgeons removed his lungs and waited for the infection to clear and for donor lungs to become available.

But in the meantime, doctors needed to keep Bauer’s heart intact.

That’s where the breast implants came in. They placed the implants inside his chest cavity to temporarily keep the heart where it was supposed to be because the human heart tends to be “floppy.”

Just a few days later, surgeons removed the placeholder breast implants and inserted the donor’s lungs.

The team at Northwestern told his family that it was by far one of the most complex cases they had ever seen.

Bauer was released from the hospital in September and is continuing with therapy at a rehab facility.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Latest News

A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters
Stephen Tyler Bieneman, right, stands outside the federal courthouse, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Jury finds man not guilty of assaulting woman at US research station in Antarctica