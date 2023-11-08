Easley mayoral race headed to runoff

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A big local election is set for a runoff.

The race for Easley mayor is down to two candidates.

Incumbent Butch Womack is running for reelection against Lisa Talbert.

Womack wants a second term, while Talbert is new to politics.

“I have lived here all of my life. My family has worked for the city. My family has worked for the county. My kids grew up here in public schools,” Butch Womack said, “We have made our home here.”

Both are long-time Easley residents, and both have different ideas about improving the city.

Womack served as Easley fire chief for 26 years and is working on improving fire response times.

Adding green spaces is at the top of his list. He wants to add a new botanical garden and plans to extend the Brushy Creek Greenway Trail and Doodle Trail.

Womack has been in favor of adding new developments and businesses, but said he is against overdevelopment.

“I want it to be controlled growth. I think we’ve had enough housing, growth wise. I think it just needs to be tempered down to possibly if we need some apartments to something of that nature,” Womack said.

Womack said he’s working with traffic engineers to find solutions to help with congestion.

“We’ve been meeting with the state continuously about the traffic problem,” Womack said.

Lisa Talbert said she is running because she wants to make the city better.

“I’m speaking for the people. I am their voice,” Lisa Talbert said, “I don’t have any motivation other than getting the city back on track and speaking for the people.”

Talbert said she is not a politician but believes her background in corporate healthcare has prepared her for the job.

She said she wants change and believes that starts from the top. She wants to change the form of government to make her more of a council-manager, which she said would give council members equal decision-making power.

“Easley belongs to the people. Easley is about the people, not the politicians and I think I’m the one that can bring that,” Talbert said.

Talbert also wants financial transparency and said taxpayers will know how their dollars are being spent.

She’s in favor of planned growth and believes too many annexations have happened too fast.

“I, and all of the people that I have spoken to are really concerned about the chaotic, irresponsible growth when the infrastructure doesn’t match. What I would like to do, and what I envision is starting a 6-month moratorium on new developments then reviewing our ordinances and our land development regulations,” Talbert said, “I’m not against growth. You know, a lot of people have made the statement that I’m anti-growth. We’re going to grow. We have to grow, but I think we can do it better.”

Voters in Easley can vote in the runoff on Tuesday, November 21.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.