FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss

This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug...
This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug Zepbound. The new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday. (Eli Lilly via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A new version of the popular diabetes treatment Mounjaro can be sold as a weight-loss drug, U.S. regulators announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly’s drug, named Zepbound. The drug, also known as tirzepatide, helped dieters lose as much as 40 to 60 pounds in testing.

Zepbound is the latest diabetes drug approved for chronic weight management, joining Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, a high-dose version of its diabetes treatment Ozempic. Both are weekly injections.

The FDA approved Lilly’s drug for people who are considered obese, with a body mass index of 30 or higher, or those who are overweight with a related health condition, like high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes. The drug should be paired with a reduced-calorie diet and regular exercise, the FDA said.

In the U.S., at least 100 million adults and about 15 million children are considered obese.

The drugs tirzepatide in Zepbound and Mounjaro and semaglutide in Wegovy and Ozempic work by mimicking hormones that kick in after people eat to regulate appetite and the feeling of fullness. Both imitate a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, known as GLP-1. Tirzepatide targets a second hormone, called glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, or GIP.

FDA’s approval was based on two large studies: More than 2,500 participants got different strengths of Zepbound and nearly 1,000 people got dummy shots over 16 months. Participants without diabetes who received the highest dose lost about 18% of their weight, or about 41 pounds (19 kilograms), compared to placebo. Those with diabetes, who have a harder time losing weight, cut about 12%, or nearly 27 pounds (12 kilograms), the FDA said.

In another recent study, the drug helped people lose up to a quarter of their weight, or 60 pounds (27 kilograms), when combined with intensive diet and exercise.

Overall, Zepbound appears to spur greater weight loss than Wegovy. Approved for weight loss in 2021, Wegovy helped people lose about 15% of their weight or 34 pounds (15 kilograms), according to study results.

“This would be the most highly efficacious drug ever approved for the treatment of obesity,” said Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, an obesity medicine expert at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Touted by celebrities and on social media, semaglutide and tirzepatide drugs have already been in such demand that their manufacturers have struggled to keep up. Both have been listed on the FDA’s drug shortage site for months. All strengths of tirzepatide are currently listed as available, but a company spokesperson said that could vary by location and demand.

Side effects of the new weight-loss drug include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, constipation and other gastrointestinal problems. In the most recent published trial, about 10% of people taking tirzepatide dropped out of the study because of such problems, compared to about 2% of people taking dummy shots.

While experts lauded approval of Zepbound, they worried that it wouldn’t necessarily mean greater access to the drug, which has been prescribed “off-label” to help people pare pounds.

“Most patients won’t be able to afford Zepbound without insurance coverage and many health plans exclude obesity care,” said Dr. Katherine Saunders, an obesity expert at New York’s Weill Cornell Medicine and co-founder of company focused on obesity treatment.

Eli Lilly and Co. said the list price will be about $1,000 a month, the same as Mounjaro. The drug is expected to be available in the U.S. by the end of the year, the company said. Dosing strengths are the same for Zepbound and Mounjaro.

Kelly Burns, 50, of St. Petersburg, Florida, lost nearly 100 pounds (45 kilograms) using tirzepatide after joining a study of the drug to treat obesity in 2021. When testing ended and she no longer had access to the medication, she struggled, but eventually lost another 50 pounds (23 kilograms).

“My whole life is completely different,” she said. Her health measurements improved and her confidence soared. Now that is is approved for weight loss, Burns plans to ask her insurance company about coverage.

“It would be ridiculous not to,” she said, adding: “I want to stay this way as long as I possibly can.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

Hispanic Alliance Education Fair
Upstate education fair focuses on accessibility
Former President Donald Trump speaks before entering the courtroom at New York Supreme Court,...
Minnesota Supreme Court dismisses ‘insurrection clause’ challenge and allows Trump on primary ballot
A Livingston County man went from hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs when he won $1...
Man wins $1M lottery prize day after getting married: ‘It’s been an exciting couple of days’
The National Forests Service in North Carolina says crews are working to contain a now 677-acre...
North Carolina governor declares State of Emergency as wildfires continue
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin takes part in a press conference Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias