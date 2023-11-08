GRAPHIC: Greenville Humane Society helping dog after shooting

Funding is needed for ‘special case’ animals that require lifesaving care
Cara was shot while chasing chickens according to the Greenville Humane Society.
Cara was shot while chasing chickens according to the Greenville Humane Society.(GHS)
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society is providing a dog named Cara with care in the wake of a shooting that ultimately required a leg amputation.

The shelter’s Hope Fund, which helps address the significant financial support needed for animals that are special cases, greatly assisted after Cara was shot after chasing chickens. Her leg was swollen up to her neck, and she was taken to the Humane Society facility, where x-rays revealed significant amounts of shrapnel and bone fragments in her leg. The injured dog was taken into surgery where her leg was amputated. Cara is now in recovery and will be available for adoption in the coming weeks.

The Greenville Humane Society encourages everyone to help sustain the Hope Fund to give animals in need the resources that can help with treatment for especially traumatic cases. Those who want to contribute can make a donation via social media, send a donation through Venmo to @greenvillehumanesociety or mail a donation to:

305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607

And there is also the option to visit their website and choose ‘The Hope Fund’ as Donation Type. Below are additional pictures (WARNING: GRAPHIC).

Caption

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Deputy shoots and kills suspect during drug investigation in Greenville County
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

An Upstate dry cleaner is offering free services to those who are unemployed and need of their...
Upstate business offering free dry cleaning for unemployed going on job interview
The chase started on Tuesday on CR Koon Highway in Prosperity around 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: Belton woman charged after car chase in Newberry County that reached speeds up to 80 mph, deputies say
The Green Swamp Collective
The Green Swamp Collective
Officials investigating deadly house fire
Coroner identifies homeowner killed in Spartanburg Co. fire
Rudy Mancke, known to audiences across South Carolina through his NatureNotes program on South...
Mancke, known for SC nature programs, dies at 78