Greenville Co. man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Jordan A. Lee faces 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
(WIFR)
By Todd Williams
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Greenville County has been arrested on 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jordan Alexander Lee was arrested on October 31, 2023 after investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Investigators state that Lee recorded minors without their consent and distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; in addition to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree; five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree; and two counts of voyeurism, a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to 3 years imprisonment for a first offense on each count.

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

