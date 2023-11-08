Greenville veteran awarded brand new car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville military veteran Mayia Williams is the owner of a new vehicle courtesy of Progressive.

On November 8, Williams and over 80 other military veterans got the keys to a new ride, courtesy of the 11th annual Keys to Progress®. With the help of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Progressive is awarding reliable, life-changing transportation to veterans and their families.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, approximately forty percent of veterans live in rural areas where affordable transportation options are limited, and where it’s necessary for them to travel great distances to receive medical care, reach employment centers, and access other services.

This year’s annual giveaway brings the cumulative number of vehicles donated through the program to over 1000. Williams and her family are among the recipients of vehicle giveaways that took place in every state.

