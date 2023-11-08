Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day

To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.(Krispy Kreme)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.

The first 500 people to visit a participating Krispy Kreme on Monday will get a dozen original glazed donuts, with no purchase necessary.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other,” Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said.

“Simple gestures of caring and thanks. Sharing a sweet treat is a great way to do that.”

Krispy Kreme has stores in more than 30 countries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
FILE - This combo image shows James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother, Oct. 13, 2011, left,...
House Republicans subpoena Hunter and James Biden as their impeachment inquiry ramps back up
Government agency considers proposal that would remove medical debt from credit reports
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
Texas officials issue shelter-in-place order after chemical plant explosion that injured worker
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israeli troops close in on Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south