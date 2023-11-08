Mancke, known for SC nature programs, dies at 78

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who hosted educational programs promoting the beauty of nature in the Palmetto State for decades has died.

Rudy Mancke, 78, died Tuesday night, South Carolina Public Radio reported.

He was known to audiences across South Carolina through his NatureNotes program on South Carolina Public Radio as well as NatureScene, which aired on SCETV, the state’s PBS network, for 25 years, from 1978 to 2002.

He was also the naturalist in residence at the University of South Carolina’s School of the Earth, Ocean and Environment, according to the college’s website.

Rudy Mancke died Tuesday at 78 after a career dedicated to teaching kids of all ages about the beauty and importance of nature.(WIS/File)

In NatureScene, Mancke and cohosts Beryl Dakers and Jim Welch would take viewers on what he called “just walks in the woods.” During those walks, which took place in all 50 states and locations around the globe over the quarter-century the show aired, he would share with viewers small details he would spot, from plants to animals.

Mancke, a Spartanburg native, spent his childhood roaming the woods and meadows of the Piedmont, his USC bio states.

“When he was not exploring the outdoors, he was in the library seeking answers to these questions while forming new ones,” the site states.

He graduated from Wofford College and taught at Spartanburg High School and would later serve as curator of natural history at the South Carolina State Museum.

He founded the South Carolina Association of Naturalists.

Funeral announcements were pending.

