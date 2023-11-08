Movie theatre in Spartanburg to show free Christmas movies

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - NCG Cinemas’ free Holiday Family Film Fest is back!

Each weekend in December leading up to Christmas day, NCG Cinemas will show a classic Christmas movie for free.

Here’s a look at what’s playing:

The Grinch (2018) - Dec. 8-10

Elf - Dec. 15-17

The Polar Express - Dec. 18-24

NCG Cinemas’ only location in South Carolina is in Spartanburg at 1985 East Main Street.

In addition to one regular show each day of the festival, there will also be a sensory friendly show each day.

All shows start at 10 a.m.

Free tickets are available on the NCG mobile app, website or in person.

