National Zoo’s pandas sent back to China

Giant panda Mei Xiang is transported in a crate to depart the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington en route to Washington Dulles International Airport, where she will travel aboard the FedEx Panda Express to China, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(Stephanie Scarbrough | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – It’s a sad day at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The zoo’s three giant pandas, Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub, Xiao Qi Ji, are heading back to China.

The pandas will leave Dulles International Airport on the FedEx Panda Express Wednesday afternoon for a 19-hour flight to Chengdu, China in containers filled with bamboo.

Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, Sept. 28, 2023. Early Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, three large white crates containing giant pandas Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji were loaded by forklifts onto waiting trucks for the trip ro Chengdu, China. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)

Their departure marks the end of more than 50 years of Chinese pandas being housed at the National Zoo, which was the first U.S. zoo to showcase the bears.

The zoo’s staff call it a “hiatus” for the program and remain hopeful China will send more bears.

However, United States-China relations have worsened over the years, and Chinese officials have yet to say whether the panda diplomacy will continue.

Zoo Atlanta is now the only other U.S. zoo to feature giant pandas.

However, Atlanta’s four bears are set to go back next year with no word from China on any extension.

