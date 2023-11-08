North Carolina governor declares State of Emergency as wildfires continue

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that he is issuing a State of Emergency in response to the wildfires impacting areas of North Carolina.

Officials said the order will help coordinate and support the emergency response operations in the areas impacted by the fires.

“I am grateful for the first responders who have jumped into action to help combat the ongoing wildfires in Western North Carolina,” said Cooper. “The fires and the continued droughts across the state pose a risk to public health and safety and we want to ensure that all residents and their property remain safe and protected.”

RELATED: Crews making progress containing 431-acre fire in NC

Officials specified that the emergency areas include Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties. They added that tribal lands in North Carolina held by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are also included in the emergency area.

“The current wildfires, combined with the ongoing drought and weather forecast have increased our risk for additional fire activity, especially in the western part of our state. This emergency declaration will help facilitate getting the needed resources to combat these wildfires, to save lives and property, and to support our local jurisdictions and agencies, as well as state partners who are engaged in fighting these fires,” said Will Ray, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management. “We are incredibly proud of the North Carolina Forest Service, local fire departments, and the US Forest Service who have stepped up to combat these fires and protect our state.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.