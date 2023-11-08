Search underway for missing 82-year-old woman in Greenville Co.

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a search and rescue team is actively searching for a missing 82-year-old woman in Berea.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shirley Spivey was last seen on Cherrylane Drive at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Spivey is described as five foot five and 110 pounds with grey hair. Investigators believe she might be wearing a black and burgundy wig. Spivey was last seen wearing a beige long sleeve shirt with grey pajama pants covered with pink flowers.

Deputies said Spivey reportedly has health concerns affecting her memory.

Anyone with information on where Spivey might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

Deputies also request for anyone who sees her to try to maintain a line of site on her until first responders arrive at her location.

