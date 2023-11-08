Search underway for missing 82-year-old woman in Greenville Co.

Shirley Spivey
Shirley Spivey(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a search and rescue team is actively searching for a missing 82-year-old woman in Berea.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shirley Spivey was last seen on Cherrylane Drive at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Spivey is described as five foot five and 110 pounds with grey hair. Investigators believe she might be wearing a black and burgundy wig. Spivey was last seen wearing a beige long sleeve shirt with grey pajama pants covered with pink flowers.

Deputies said Spivey reportedly has health concerns affecting her memory.

Anyone with information on where Spivey might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

Deputies also request for anyone who sees her to try to maintain a line of site on her until first responders arrive at her location.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Water: Repairs completed on main break in Six Mile area

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Deputy shoots and kills suspect during drug investigation in Greenville County
You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
State of Emergency issued as crews work to contain 431-acre fire in NC
Crews making progress containing 431-acre fire in NC
Wildfire and air quality concerns
Wildfire and air quality concerns
Smoky and hazy skies in the Upstate
Smoky and hazy skies in the Upstate