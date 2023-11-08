South Carolina officials urge consumers not to put batteries in the trash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we approach the holiday season, state officials are reminding people to not throw batteries in the trash, particularly rechargeable batteries.

The state just launched the Take Charge Be Battery Smart campaign. Officials want to educate people that rechargeable batteries are a fire risk if you throw them away. This could endanger workers and anyone who handles that trash.

Instead, they should be taken to a recycling facility or collection site. The state has posted the following information on where to take batteries.

“Many South Carolina counties have household hazardous material collection programs and/or single-day collection events that accept certain types of batteries, both single-use and rechargeable. To determine if your community has access to a program or event, visit RecycleHereSC.

Rechargeable batteries can be properly recycled at major retailers (e.g., Lowe’s, Best Buy, The Home Depot) that participate in the Call2Recycle program. The program is free to residents and accepts Lithium Ion (Li-ion), Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd), Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH), and Nickle Zinc (Ni-ZN) as well as small lead-acid batteries. To find a recycling location near you, visit Call2Recycle.”

