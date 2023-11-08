South Carolina officials urge consumers not to put batteries in the trash

As we approach the holiday season state officials are reminding people to not throw batteries in the trash, particularly rechargeable batteries.
By Kari Beal
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we approach the holiday season, state officials are reminding people to not throw batteries in the trash, particularly rechargeable batteries.

The state just launched the Take Charge Be Battery Smart campaign. Officials want to educate people that rechargeable batteries are a fire risk if you throw them away. This could endanger workers and anyone who handles that trash.

Instead, they should be taken to a recycling facility or collection site. The state has posted the following information on where to take batteries.

“Many South Carolina counties have household hazardous material collection programs and/or single-day collection events that accept certain types of batteries, both single-use and rechargeable. To determine if your community has access to a program or event, visit RecycleHereSC.

Rechargeable batteries can be properly recycled at major retailers (e.g., Lowe’s, Best Buy, The Home Depot) that participate in the Call2Recycle program. The program is free to residents and accepts Lithium Ion (Li-ion), Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd), Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH), and Nickle Zinc (Ni-ZN) as well as small lead-acid batteries. To find a recycling location near you, visit Call2Recycle.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

Cherokee School Referendum Loses
The "Anderson School District 4 Bond" narrowly passed last night.
Anderson County School Referendum Wins
Hispanic Alliance Education Fair
Upstate education fair focuses on accessibility
The National Forests Service in North Carolina says crews are working to contain a now 677-acre...
North Carolina governor declares State of Emergency as wildfires continue
Victim Identified in Deadly House Fire
Victim Identified in Deadly House Fire