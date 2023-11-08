Suspect in custody following investigation into child sexual abuse material

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a months-long investigation into child sexual abuse material.

Deputies said they began investigating in July 2023 after they received information from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about the child sexual abuse material.

According to deputies, following their investigation, 23-year-old Levi Gilbert was taken into custody on November 3 and charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center, where he received a $20,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.