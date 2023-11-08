Suspect in custody following investigation into child sexual abuse material

Levi Gilbert
Levi Gilbert(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a months-long investigation into child sexual abuse material.

Deputies said they began investigating in July 2023 after they received information from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about the child sexual abuse material.

According to deputies, following their investigation, 23-year-old Levi Gilbert was taken into custody on November 3 and charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center, where he received a $20,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

Cherokee School Referendum Loses
The "Anderson School District 4 Bond" narrowly passed last night.
Anderson County School Referendum Wins
Hispanic Alliance Education Fair
Upstate education fair focuses on accessibility
The National Forests Service in North Carolina says crews are working to contain a now 677-acre...
North Carolina governor declares State of Emergency as wildfires continue
Victim Identified in Deadly House Fire
Victim Identified in Deadly House Fire