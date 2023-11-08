Suspect in custody in recent fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn't known. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police said a suspect was in custody Wednesday in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader whose recent death had raised questions about whether it was motivated by antisemitism.

“It does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” police Chief James White said. “The details of the investigation will remain confidential at this time to ensure the integrity of the important steps that remain.”

Samantha Woll, 40, was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found dead outside her Detroit home Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding, investigators said.

No charges were announced Wednesday. White’s statement said police still were working with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

The chief repeatedly has said that Woll’s death doesn’t appear to be a result of antisemitism in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war. He hasn’t suggested a motive or revealed many details.

About 1,000 people attended Woll’s funeral Oct. 22. She had worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of Attorney Dana Nessel, both Democrats.

___

This story has been updated to correct the date of the funeral. It was Oct. 22, not Oct. 23.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls

Latest News

Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
FILE -- Experts say they are worried older adults who are using marijuana may not be aware of...
Older adults who use marijuana are at high risk of heart attack and stroke, studies find
The stage is set, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, for the third Republican presidential debate in Miami....
Third GOP debate begins with candidates competing on foreign policy and who could beat Trump
FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say
Deadly crash in Transylvania County
Driver dies after crashing down steep embankment in Transylvania Co.