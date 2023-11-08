Upstate education fair focuses on accessibility

The Hispanic Alliance is hosting the 9th Annual Education Fair in 2023 and hopes to make it bigger than ever before.

Public Relations Coordinator for the Hispanic Alliance, Cesar Salas, said, “This year alone has been like, a complete shift from what we have normally done.”

According to Salas, over 40 organizations will be represented at the event on Thursday, November 9th, at Legacy Early College’s campus in Greenville. The event is for all ages. Salas said, “Your parents don’t have to wait in the car. They can come right in and maybe get some information for themselves.”

“One of the biggest things that we like to focus on is making sure that there is language access. And so a lot of the representatives that are going to be here, we have over 40 representatives. They’re going to have someone that either is bilingual at their college that they’re representing, or their school, or their program, and so that is what makes it more accessible,” Salas explained. He continued and said that college can be stressful for any family. However, it can be even more difficult when the language barrier exists, which is one of the reasons why the event helps bridge any language divide.

“A lot of the students are going to be first generations to go to college. And so our parents oftentimes don’t know like how to do those applications, how to fill out FAFSA, how to apply for extra financial aid or help. And so being in a place where they can ask those questions in Spanish, at least for the parents, they’re able to feel more comfort in saying, like, okay, this is a financially fit move, or this is accessible to our family,” said Salas.

A level of comfort while making big decisions is one of the things the Hispanic Alliance hopes to provide with the event. Salas said, “That’s really the part that is exciting and really makes our communities feel safe. We always want to make sure that they feel seen. That they feel welcomed, invited, and a part of.”

The colleges represented at the Education fair include Clemson, Greenville Tech, Trident Tech, Benedict College, Furman, and USC Upstate. Salas said, “There’s so many colleges that are added to the list that were here last year, but some that were not, that are completely new. And then some different programs for the parents.”

Salas also discussed options available for parents or other adults, saying, “So some of us did not get our high school diploma. You can still do it. You still have time. You can get your GED. You can get some English classes or different language classes. We have the Upstate International. They’re going to join us, and they have over five different languages that you can learn, so there’s always continued education for anyone that’s looking for it.”

CLICK HERE for more information about the 9th Annual Hispanic Alliance Education Fair. The event is happening at Legacy Early College in Greenville from 5:30 p.m. - to 8:30 p.m.

