Wildfires cause smoky skies area-wide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wildfires in the mountains continue to create air quality issues across western North Carolina as well as hazy skies across the Upstate. Unseasonably warm weather sticks around for a few more days before a cold front brings a much needed chance for rain.

Air quality alerts are in effect again for Wednesday with a code orange for Swain, Graham, Jackson, Haywood and Transylvania counties meaning the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with breathing issues and lung disease, infants and the elderly. Macon County is once again under a code red meaning the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. One big change is Henderson County no longer is under an air quality alert.

Even outside of the air quality alerts, skies are hazy from the wildfire smoke blowing across the area. So if you are very sensitive to the air quality, try to limit your time outside and keep your windows closed. The one positive is the sunrises and sunsets should be beautiful the next few days.

Smoke tracker for Wednesday (Fox Carolina)

The other big story is near record high continuing for the next few days. Tuesday brought a high of 79° to Asheville, smashing the old record of 76°. In Greenville, the high was 81°, just one degree off the record. Wednesday and Thursday, we’re in record territory once again. Wednesday the forecast high of 80° is just 2° below the record. And Thursday, we’re forecasting tying the record of 81°.

Very warm the next couple days (Fox Carolina)

Friday brings a much needed chance for rain as a cold front moves into the area. The rain could help relieve some of the effects of the wildfires as well as ease the moderate to severe drought conditions across the area. Friday brings scattered showers on and off throughout the day. The models diverge on the rain chances for the rest of the weekend. Once model keeps with lingering scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday, while the other has backed off, bringing just an isolated chance through the weekend.

regional FT (regional FT)

Cooler air returns along with the cold front. Highs dip into the mid to upper 60s Friday and drop again to the upper 50s to low 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

