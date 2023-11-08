Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.(Paul Hein/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you have any $2 bills laying around, they could be worth thousands.

Some newer $2 bills, such as those printed in 2003, could have significant value.

One $2 bill from 2003 with a very low serial number recently sold at auction for $2,400 – and it was later resold for $4,000.

That’s according to Heritage Auction, the largest auction house in the world that deals with currency.

Older $2 bills could have significant value, too. The auction site U.S. Currency Auctions estimates that uncirculated $2 bills from nearly every year up to 1917 are worth at least $1,000.

Bills with red seals can sell for up to $2,500, and those with brown or blue seals can sell for hundreds.

You can find a complete list of the values of collectible $2 bills on the U.S. Currency Auctions website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You Decide
ELECTION RESULTS: Winners declared in Upstate mayoral races
Greenville County Sheriff's Office and SLED are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on...
Coroner identifies suspect shot by deputy during drug investigation in Greenville Co.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Election day
2023 Election Day: What you need to know before heading to the polls
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
Biden to Illinois to meet with auto workers
Biden traveling to Illinois to meet with auto workers
Biden to Illinois to meet with auto workers
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored