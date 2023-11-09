2 Day care employees arrested, accused of inciting children to fight each other

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) confirmed two daycare employees were arrested Thursday after being accused of inciting children to fight.

Deputies said NCSO and DSS began an investigation after the incident was brought to light by Kids Unlimited of Prosperity daycare, who were following mandated reporting procedures.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster told WIS News 10 that the daycare employees “Encouraged and directed other students to fight or exhibit violence toward other students and allowed the violence to proceed without correction.”

NCSO identified the two daycare employees as Ericka Sherai’ Jones, 27, and Serena Caldwell, 56.

Deputies said Jones faces 14 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 14 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Caldwell faces 15 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 15 counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Foster said Caldwell is accused of assault and battery by hitting a child and Jones is accused of taking the video. He confirmed the daycare has cooperated with deputies and the employees were terminated.

Deputies said both Jones and Caldwell will go before a Magistrate Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.

