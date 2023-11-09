Child psychiatrist secretly recorded children, made AI porn

A federal jury convicted the man of his charges in May.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A child psychiatrist was convicted by a federal jury of sexually exploiting children and using artificial intelligence to create child pornography.

David Tatum, 41, has been a licensed DO with the North Carolina Medical Board since 2016. Between 2016 and 2021, he possessed child pornography while working as a psychiatrist in Charlotte specializing in children.

After his arrest in 2022, Tatum pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and was placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor. He was subsequently ordered not to practice medicine.

During Tatum’s trial, evidence came out that he secretly recorded a child while the victim was undressing and showering. He made similar recordings of others including a victim during an outpatient visit five days after their 18th birthday.

He also used artificial intelligence to alter pictures of clothed children, for example, one from a school dance and one from a first-day photo, into child pornography.

“It is horrific to believe anyone would secretly record children undressing and showering for their own sexual gratification. And when the evidence proves that person is a doctor entrusted to help children through difficult mental health situations, it is inconceivable,” said FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge DeWitt. “The FBI will never stop working to put predators like Tatum behind bars for a very long time.”

On May 4, a federal jury convicted Tatum of production of child pornography, transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was sentenced on Wednesday to 40 years in prison followed by 30 years of supervised release. He will be required to register as a sex offender. He also has to pay restitution and a $99,000 special assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act (AVAA).

According to court records, Tatum received treatment for sex addiction at “an inpatient center for those who struggle with compulsive sexual fantasy.”

In a letter to the judge president over his case, Tatum’s mother wrote, “Ultimately, his struggles with pornography and his addiction to it took hold of him. I don’t say this to absolve him blame or to excuse what he has done, but to express that he should not be given up on. He is not merely a piece of trash that should be thrown away. He is a good, kind human being who has made some terrible choices.”

Tatum’s sister also wrote a letter to the judge, asking for the verdict to be less than life in prison. Below is an excerpt from the letter:

“As a child psychiatrist, Tatum knew the damaging, long-lasting impact sexual exploitation has on the wellbeing of victimized children. Regardless, he engaged in the depraved practice of using secret recordings of his victims to create illicit images and videos of them,” said U.S. Attorney Dena J. King. “Tatum also misused artificial intelligence in the worst possible way: to victimize children. Today’s 40-year sentence underscores our efforts to do all we can to bring justice to child victims. As the field of artificial intelligence advances, my office is committed to prosecuting predators who seek to exploit this technology to inflict harm on children.”

