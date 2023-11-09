Chimney Rock State Park shuts down due to small brush fire
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chimney Rock State Park announced that the park closed Thursday as crews work to extinguish a small brush fire in the area.
Officials shared news about the closure in a post on social media.
Officials stated that they will share when the park reopens. Stay with us as we work to learn more about the situation.
